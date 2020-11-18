PSC & Billabong host Remembrance Day Golf

The Billabong Golf Club and Resort, along with the Pattaya Sports Club, were the major sponsors for the Remembrance Day golf tournament organized by the One More Bar Kanchanaburi.







Held at the very special Grand Prix golf course in Kanchanaburi on Monday and Tuesday 9th and 10th November, everyone was a winner with prizes for everything. There was a raffle for four greens fees and two nights’ accommodation at the hotel on the course, which was well supported and raised a considerable amount of money for the Poppy appeal.

The service held for the fallen servicemen was professionally done by the Royal British Legion Thailand. The president and secretary of the RBL were in attendance, and Chairman Bob Mann did a wonderful job as MC. The immaculate Standard Bearer Richard Holmes was escorted by a lone piper to start the service. Dignitaries from Thailand and numerous embassies were present, to pay their respects.

The whole day was an outstanding success and full credit for this should be given to organizing committee.











