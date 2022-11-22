Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 official launches in Bangkok

The international equestrian competition known as Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 has officially commenced and will be taking place until November 27. Attendance at the event is free-of-charge.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graciously presided over the opening ceremony of the event, with this year’s competition being held under the theme “Together We Are One”. This theme, signifying the unbreakable bond between riders and their noble steeds, is considered the heart and soul of equestrian competitions.







It is the wish of Her Royal Highness to promote the sport in order to develop the skills and knowledge of equestrian riders, while also improving the quality of steeds raised in Thailand. Additionally, the competition serves as a platform for scouting Thailand equestrian athletes to participate in international events.

In addition to the equestrian competition, the event featured various canine activities along with food trucks and street food for attendees. (NNT)









































