Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 coming back next week in Bangkok

The Princess’s Cup Thailand is coming back. Equestrian clubs from eight economies, with nine teams, will participate in the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022, to be held at the Royal Stable Unit, Sanam Pao, Phahonyothin Road, in Bangkok, from 21 to 27 November 2022.

The eight economies include Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand (two teams).







Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who is Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022, said that the event aims to promote equestrian sports and develop horse-riding skills and experience, as well as enhancing good relations between equestrians and equestrian clubs.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who chairs the Policy Committee of the Princess’s Cup Thailand, intends to organize the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 under the concept “Together, We Are One.” This concept represents the close bond between the horse and rider.







There are five competition categories in the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022. The five categories include dressage, jumping, eventing, best farrier, and best groom.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita will preside over the official opening ceremony on Monday, 21 November 2022. Interested persons and the general public are invited to attend this event, daily between 21 and 27 November, from 09.00 hr onward. Admission is free.







A variety of interesting activities will also be held alongside this event, such as dog contests, a Dog Fun Run program, a bazaar of products, a flea market with food trucks and street food, and an exhibition.

The Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 is the eighth of its kind. After 2019, the event was not organized in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 situation and epidemic concerns in horses. (PRD)

































