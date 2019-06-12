Podium for Stuvik in Buriram

The second round of the Thailand Super Series took place on 7-9 June at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

Qualifying on Friday saw local Thai driver Sandy Stuvik take pole position for Race 1 while Stuvik’s teammate, Martin Rump from Estonia, drove in the following qualifying session where he secured 3rd place for Sunday’s Race 2.

On Saturday the red lights went out to signal the start of Race 1 and Stuvik suffered a subpar start, dropping back to 3rd position. The Thai driver stayed in the slipstream of the cars in front and made his move into Turn 5 of the opening lap to regain the lead after a tussle between the Ferrari and Lamborghini. Stuvik extended his lead and handed the car over to Rump for the second half of the race. After a lengthy pit-stop due to the pair’s Silver-Silver classification, the Estonian driver exited the pits and was 2nd after the pit window closed. A safety-car intervention in the second half of the race meant the powerful Lamborghini was right behind Rump and managed to overtake him on the second last lap. Rump brought the #2 Audi R8 GT3 Ultra back home in 3rd place.

In Race 2 on Sunday, Rump took the start from 3rd place and had a captivating battle with the Ferrari until the pit window opened. The Estonian driver handed the car over to Stuvik but when the Thai driver tried to start the engine, nothing happened. After a post-race investigation by B-Quik Racing, it was concluded that the starter motor had overheated and ceased operation.

“We’ve had some ups and downs but the issue with the starter motor was just one of those things that can happen. We take it as a team but we’re all very motivated for Bangsaen where we will be racing with the new Audi R8 GT3 EVO. Thank you to all my sponsors and B-Quik Racing,” commented Stuvik afterwards.

The next race (round 3) will take place at Bangsaen Street Circuit in Chonburi from 28 Aug-1 September 2019.