Petrement takes first in Pattaya

PSC golf from Billabong

Monday, 26th April

Phoenix Gold







Phoenix Gold Monday with just two groups playing. We were away a little early and just breezed around the course. Even with a 15 minute stop for lunch after nine holes, we still got around in about 3 hours.



The threat of rain was heavy with thunder all around but not a drop fell on us. We consider that very lucky because the sky was black.

The course was in its usual perfect condition and unfortunately almost empty. although there were some golfers arriving as we left.







Two 35-point cards were turned in, with Gareth Wilson being beaten into second spot by one of the French connection, Thiery Petrement, who took first place.

There were no twos recorded.






















