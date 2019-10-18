Peter Thomas scores 41pts at Green Valley

PSC golf from the Billabong

Wednesday, October 16th

Green Valley

Stableford

Clear, blue skies, a gentle breeze and a golf course now in good condition with some smooth, silky greens are the perfect ingredients for some good scores to be achieved. But, the post golf comments seemed to contradict this expectation for they were certainly not encouraging and seemed to indicate some less than average scores. Although this applied to many of our male contingent, there were some impressive scores at the top of the pile.

Dan Margett (19) followed his 21 points on the way out with double bogies on the 10th and 11th which restricted him to 38 points and 3rd place. Wayne Cotterell (14) played level par golf up to the 8th hole but the 9th was his undoing with a double bogey and only 5 points from there to the 13th hole and 39 overall. His playing partner, Peter Thomas (19) was level with Wayne at the 10th on 23 points but for double bogies on 10 and 11 his score would have been even better but he still came out on top with a very good 41 points.

Miss Phen (20) had a steady round for 36 points and 3rd place while Miss Porn (20) bogeyed every hole after the turn for 18 points and 37 overall. Miss Prae (35) also on 37 points nearly lost the countback with only 2 points on the last two holes, but didn’t with 19 points on the back nine.

Tony Oakes was the only two on the 5th hole and 4 points.