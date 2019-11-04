Pete Sumner wins division 1 at Khao Kheow

Monday 28th October Khao Kheow Stableford

Playing the B + A nines off the yellow tees and with six groups out the equal cut of the day in the two divisions was 5 – 15 and 16+. 37 points was the best score of the day with Pete Sumner winning division 1 Marc Brunner in second one point behind. With an 18/16 back nine countback Gareth Piccinin beat Steve Mann after they both came in with 31 points. Alan Bissell won division 2 with 34, Willy Van Heetvelde second on 33, Gary Dalton third on 32 and Gil Phillips fourth with 29.

Near Pins Div 1. Dave Boran, Neil Gamble, Gareth Piccinin and Pete Sumner. Div 2. Ray Daws and Willy Van Heetvelde.

In the twos a rollover in division 1 to Burapha on Wednesday and in division 2 with five rollovers Ray Daws birdies A5 and Willy Van Heetvelde B8. They were happy chappies.

Wednesday 30th October Burapha Stableford

We thought Wednesday would be our last round here until May next year with the normal 11.30 tee off time implemented for the high season, but we had a 9.30 booking in November and December.

It was 5 – 14 in division 1 with the six groups out and with losing two shots last week off his handicap John Hughes still won division 1 with 39 points. Gareth Piccinin was second on 38, Frank Harrington third on 35 and Neil Gamble fourth with 34.

Another two shot cut in division 2 for William Chang but he came in winning division 2 with 40 points. Dennis Scougall was second on 37 and Willy Van Heetvelde third on 35. In fourth place Alan Bissell beat Ray Daws on a 19/18 countback after two scores of 33 come in.

Near pins Div 1. Dave Boran, Neil Gamble, Pete Sumner and Marty Rock. Div 2. Dave Lehane and Willy Van Heetvelde (2).

Thursday 31st October Laem Chabang Stableford

Our last round here for obvious reasons before the high season kicks in and we played the B + C nines off the white tees with the cut at 9 – 15. Another cut for the Durham boy but John Hughes still came in winning division 1 with 36 points. Pete Sumner was second on 35 and Gareth Piccinin third with 34. A few points behind Gil Phillips won division 2 with 31, Bruce Gardner second on 28 and with 27 points Speedy Gonzalas alias Gary Dalton was third.

Near pins Div 1. Marc Brunner (2), John Hughes and Pete Sumner. Div 2. Gary Dalton, Bruce Gardner and Gil Phillips.

Per Forsberg birdied B8 and in division 2 a rollover to Parichat on Monday.

In the twos Neil Gamble birdied B8, Gareth Piccinin B8, Bob Poole B8 and Marty Rock B3, and in division 2 a rollover to Laem Chabang.