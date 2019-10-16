Pete Skinner records day’s best score

Jomtien Golf Group

Monday 14th October

The Emerald

Stableford

The numbers are creeping up slowly and we had six groups of four out on Monday with the exact cut in the two divisions at 9-14 and 15+. Pete Skinner recorded the best score of the day winning division 1 with 37 points. It took an 18/17 back nine countback with two scores of 33, for Marc Brunner to beat Pete Sumner for second and third places, and in fourth place with 32 points was Mika Makinen.

Paul Young won division 2 with 36 with Per Forsberg coming in second two points behind and with a 14/12 back nine countback Reijo Heiskanen beat John Sykes fir third place after two scores of 29 came in.

Nearest the pins Div. 1 Per Forsberg, Reijo Heiskanen and Pete Sumner (2). Div. 2 Bruce Gardner.

In the two’s, there was a rollover from Treasure Hill in division 1 and Marc Brunner and Pete Sumner both birdied the 15th. In division 2 there were three rollovers to Pattavia on Wednesday.