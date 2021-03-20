Paul Smith wins a tight finish

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, March 19

Pattavia

Stableford

As it has been most of the week, the weather today was overcast, hot and humid with very little, if any, air movement. The Pattavia course is in very good condition and the greens are as quick as you would expect here and playing truly.







One three-ball and three fourball groups got the word to start about twenty minutes early. With very few other golfers on the course, the first group, the three-ball, had a clear run and finished the round in just about 3 hours. The last group finished in about four and a half hours.

Paul Smith beat his handicap again and won the day in a very close countback from Kevin LaBar, playing at his ‘home ground’.







Michael Blumhagen was in third place, playing to his #7 handicap. He also won a countback over Steve Moxey, both with 36 points.

Winners at Pattavia

1st Place – Paul Smith (3) – 38 pts c/back

2nd Place – Kevin LaBar (13) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Michael Blumhagen (7) – 36 pts c/back

4th Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 36 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne – 22 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – John Chelo – 15 pts c/back (4 way countback)



It was a welcome back to Ian Bell, joining us after a long time and a quarantine. Also welcome back to Dave Stockman, also for the first time in a long while.













