Paul Sharples wins a tight one by a “Solitary Point”

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Thursday, January 16

Pattavia G.C.

Stableford

Numbers still not there, but signs are good. We will get better.

Eleven Golfers were happy to travel up the highway to the pineapple plantation officially known as Pattavia Golf Course.



Loading…



The course as it played was in good nic, a little dry in patches, and what was obvious was the lack of water in the dams, suffering from the lack of rain (as it is with most courses). The weather was good to us but as the day got longer the mercury did rise, making the last hour on the course a little uncomfortable.

We were playing one flight only and this time we were including all six novelties.

Enid’s little boy Paul (Sharples) won on the day, his return of 41 (very good points) saw him take out Thursday’s event. He was one shot clear of 3 golfers, all vying two spots on the podium. Winning the countback and gaining second spot was Allan Ray with Steve Younger taking third spot. Keith Buchanan was the unlucky golfer to miss out.

Winners from Pattavia GC.

1st Paul Sharples (18) 41 pts.

2nd Allan Ray (30) 40 pts.

3rd Steve Younger (14) 40 pts.

Near pins: #4 Martin Kempton, #7 Keith Buchanan, #13 Paul Sharples, and #17 Mark Stapleton.

Long first putt: #9 Steve Younger and #18 JJ Harney.