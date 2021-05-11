Paul Durkan loves Laem Chabang

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, May 10

Laem Chabang Golf Club B+C

Stableford

About two weeks ago, Paul Durkan had a resounding victory here at Laem Chabang, scoring 44 points. That’s a hard act to follow, but Paul was the winner again this day, but with a more modest 35 points.







Tip Briney played his best ever game at Laem Chabang to also score 35 points and take second spot after losing a countback to Paul.

Now, we don’t see the name Walter Baechli in the winner’s circle too often these days, but he jumped right into third place with a handy 34 points.

The name Mark On is sure to appear somewhere in the results and, here he took fourth place with 32 points after winning a countback over Kelly Phelps.

A great score of 23 points got Serge Straeten the ‘best front nine’ for non winners. Just a pity he couldn’t carry that through on the C course.







Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Paul Durkan (6) – 35 pts c/back

2nd Place – Tip Briney (22) – 35 pts

3rd Place –Walter Baechli (19) – 34 pts

4th Place – Mark On (9) –32 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Serge Straeten – 23 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – George Mueller – 16 pts c/back

We know, of course, that there has been a lot of rain about, so we played lift, clean and place. This was good as, although the fairways are in good condition and looked inviting, they were damp and a little soft, even managing some ‘mud balls’ in places. This may be a reason for the lower scores than we would have expected.







The weather, once again, was overcast for most of the round and hot. A nice strong, cooler breeze did come in near the end, albeit too little, too late.

While Laem Chabang holds the special price of 1900 baht all-in, Links Golf will continue to take advantage of playing at this top class golf course.























