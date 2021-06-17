Paul Anderson – two wins in a row at Burapha

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Wednesday, June 16

Burapha Golf Course B+C

Stableford

At our last visit here, three weeks ago, Paul Anderson had a runaway win with a score of 41 points. Returning to play the same combination, he has won the day again, scoring a strong 38 points.







Golfers are only too aware how the game can lift you up and put you down. In between these two games at Burapha, Paul has experienced both, with ups of high thirties and lows of low twenties. However, he might still be on the right side of the ledger.

The main interest today was to see if Tony Browne could make the hat trick of wins.







He played very well and, with a score of 37 points, came almost as close as you can get, and won’t be to too disappointed to take the second spot.

Having nine starters, we went to only three placings where Dave Arataki, scoring a handy 34 points, won a close countback to take third place over Mike Tottenham.

For the first time in a long time, George Mueller’s name didn’t appear in the placings. What did we say about ups and downs?

Winners at Burapha

1st Place – Paul Anderson (21) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (17) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Dave Arataki (22) – 34 pts c/back







Overnight, Pattaya had a thunderstorm with strong, gusty winds and some rain. Although the tee box and practice green areas seemed dry enough at Burapha, and carts went on some fairways, it was some surprise to find many fairways quite damp.

The greens are in good condition and better than they were three weeks ago, but a little slower than we would expect, although running truly.









We haven’t played the ‘A’ course for a while, but golfers are quite enjoying the ‘B’ and ‘C’ combination.

An early start, a clear run, and back to Pattaya early, again.



















