Pattaya Sports Club Office Closed during COVID-19 Crisis

Due to the severity of the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic, the Thai government has invoked an Emergency Decree as of 26 March 2020.

The advice is for people to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus and only essential businesses can remain open.

The Pattaya Sports Club realises that a lot of people will stay home and observe ‘Social Distancing’ or ‘Self Isolation’ during this critical period.

This is very good practice, as it not only protects themselves from getting infected with the coronavirus, but also shows care and concern for the others who they might come in contact with.

For the safety and good health of all concerned, the Pattaya Sports Club office will be CLOSED as of now until further notice.

For enquiries and other PSC business our staff can be contacted by telephone 095 706 2646 and email: [email protected]

Stay Protected – Stay Safe – Stay Healthy – Stay Away – Stay Home.












