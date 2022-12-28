Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society weekly report

Tuesday, Dec 20

Plutaluang North West

1st Allan Cassin (12) – 31 points

2nd Bob Edwards (10) – 30 points

The first surprise of the day was the fact that the price went up by 350 baht. The Thai Navy has gone commercial for the high season.







The North West at Plutaluang has always been a challenge with the lighthouse par 3. This time it was not easy to find the green. The course was in good condition and the weather was pleasant. But today, there were no spectacular results, yet our low handicappers managed to display their outstanding capabilities.

Allan Cassin won the day’s game with 31 stableford points and Bob Edwards followed with 30 points.

The near pins were for Maurice Paradis, Paul Davies, Neil Harvey and Bob Edwards.







Thursday, Dec 22

Bangphra Golf Course

1st Maurice Paradis (23) 33

2nd Patrick Devereux (22) 33

3rd Paul Davies (32) 33

4th Bob Edwards (10) 33







Bangphra Golf Course was a new experience for some of our golfers, but after a round of play, they expressed their liking for it. The course was in good condition with nice fairways. Our friends, the monkeys were out in force watching us closely as we tried to concentrate on our game. We kept a close watch on our carts, so the primates had no chance to steal our food.



It was an interesting round, where we tried to keep each other in balance. At the end we had 4 players with 33 stable ford points. After careful calculations on the back nine the results showed the following winners: 1. Maurice Paradis, 2. Patrick Devereux, 3. Paul Davies and 4. Bob Edwards.

The near pins were for Allan Cassin, Bob Edwards, Paul Davies and Maurice Paradis.























