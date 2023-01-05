Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society weekly report

Tuesday, 27 December

Emerald Golf Club

1st Bob Edwards (9) – 30 points

2nd Allan Cassin (11) – 28 points

Only a small group played at the Emerald Golf Course today. The course was in reasonable condition, but on some spots of the fairways the grass was still unkempt. The greens need some improvement too. But despite a few setbacks, excellent weather was a consolation and we had a nice day out.







Bob Edwards had the best control and won with 30 stableford points. Allan Cassin was runner-up with 28 points.

There were no near pins today.







Thursday, 29 December

Pattavia Golf Club

1st Maurice Paradis (24) 36

2nd Willem Lasonder (35) 33

3rd Allan Cassin (13) 33

4th Neil Harvey (21) 32

5th Bob Edwards (11) 32

This being the last game of the year 2022 for us, we arranged for some extra prizes to inspire the players.

It’s been quite a long time since we played at Pattavia Golf Course and it was satisfying to see that the course was in very good shape with well-manicured fairways. The greens have always been a challenge on this course and 4 putting strokes was not unusual.







Maurice Paradis was again the most constant player. He won with 36 stableford points. Willem Lasonder and Allan Cassin both had 33 points, but Willem had the best back nine. Neil Harvey and Bob Edwards kept each other in balance, but Neil’s back nine was just 1 stroke better.

The near pins were for Maurice Paradis, Stephen Ford, Paddy Devereux and Allan Cassin.

























