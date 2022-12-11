Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Weekly Golf Report

Tuesday, 6 December

Bangpakong Riverside

1st Maurice Paradis (23) – 40 points

2nd John Feeney (18) – 39 points

3rd Paul Davis (31) 39 points

It has been a long time ago since we last visited Bangpakong Golf Course. We were very impressed by the course, perfect conditions with beautiful fairways and greens. Also, a nice sunny day with a cool breeze.







Looking at the scores you can see that all the players made good results. The top was very close. It was a pity for Paul Davies, that he couldn’t control his nerves on the last hole. It cost him the win and even the second place. It didn’t surprise us that Maurice Paradis won again. He has been in good form for many weeks. He won with 40 stableford points. In second place was John Feeney on the countback of the last 3 holes with 39 stableford points, beating Paul Davies.

The near pins were for Paul Davies, Allan Cassin and Bob Edwards.







Thursday, 8 December

Crystal Bay

It was a big contrast in conditions at two golf courses this week. On Tuesday, we played in perfect surroundings but on Thursday it was a disappointment. As far back as we can remember Crystal Bay was always a reasonably well maintained course. But not today. The greens were bumpy and the fairways mediocre. The only good thing going for it was the price and the sunny weather.

The conditions of the course influenced the results, which were much worse than on Tuesday. Our regular winner Maurice Paradis was again number one with 33 stableford points. Allan Cassin was runner up with 31 stableford points. Neil Harvey third with 29 stableford points.







The near pins were for John Feeney, Allan Cassin and Neil Harvey.

Tuesday 13 December – Eastern Star – tee off 9:30 a.m.

Meet MyBar 8.00 am – Depart MyBar 8.15 a.m.

Thursday 15 December – Mountain Shadow – tee off 9:30 a.m.

Meet MyBar 8.00 am – Depart MyBar 8.15 a.m.





























