Pattaya Sports Club: Mabprachan Golf Society report Oct 25-27

Tuesday, October 25

Pattana B&C Golf Course

1st Allan Cassin (12) – 38 points

2nd Neil Harvey (17) – 38 points

Our last chance to play Pattana before the high season rates double the price. A month ago we had the course to ourselves; today it was almost full, although enough gaps for us to be able to play at a reasonable pace. Although there were a few wet patches the course was in pretty good shape and we had an enjoyable round – well 5 of us did.







You need a bit of length off the tee to play this long course; Alan, Neil and Steven were all driving it well, but it was on the greens were the game was decided. Steven 3 putted five times in a row to put himself out of contention while Neil sunk several long putts to keep the score ticking along. But in the end he was beaten on count back by Alan Cassin: both on 38 points. A good score on this course with no roll on the fairways.

No one got on the green on the long par 3, but the other near pins were shared between Alan Neil and Steven.







Thursday, October 27

Pattaya Country Club Golf Course

1st Alan Cassin (11) – 41 points

2nd Paul Davis (33) – 39 points

3rd John Feeney (17) – 34 points

Our last game at Pattaya Country Club at the low season rate. Not surprisingly the course was full, but although slow the pace was at least steady.

Last week Bob Edwards had five birdies and scored 42 points here, with his eyes closed; could he repeat the feat. It looked possible with 20 points on the front nine, but then down to earth with a bump to finish with 31 points.







Could someone else do it. With seven players on 18 or more points after nine holes surely someone would come through, and yes – it was Alan Cassin with four birdies and 41 points with just the easy par five 18th to play. And a finishing score of.. Urgh.. 41 points. Still a very good round to win the day.

Second place last week and second again, upgrading form “Silver” to “Golden” tees was Paul Davies with 39 points.





Third place was always going to be tight with John Feeny and Ty Anderson finishing tied on 34 points both with 18 on the front and 16 on the back with John just winning the count back on the last 3 holes.

The course had dried out quite a bit and was very enjoyable to play and overall the quality of golf played by the group was really good with 30 points being the worst score.

For the near pins, Dave Smith’s well struck shot was unbeatable on the 185 yard par three 5th and Alan Cassin, on fire throughout the round, claimed the others.

































