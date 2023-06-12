Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report June 6-8

Tuesday 6 June 2023

Treasure Hill Golf Club

1st John Feeney (20) – 38 points

2nd Mark Bromwich (36) – 35 points

The first challenge this week was Treasure Hill. It is not the crocodiles that are making the course a challenge, but the interesting layout and the trees that make the fairways on some places very narrow. The course was in good condition and the weather cloudy with a light showers.







We had 2 motivated flights struggling for the points. John Feeney was the man of the day with 38 stable fordpoints. Runner up was Mark Bromwich with 35 stableford points.

The near pins were for Dave Smith, John Feeney and Allan Cassin.

Thursday 8 June 2023

Khao Kheow Country Club

1st Paul Davies (34) – 46 points

2nd Mark Bromwich (34) – 40 points

3rd Neil Harvey (22) – 33 points







On Thursday we drove to Khao Kheow, where we played the B & C loop. The course was in excellent condition and a pleasure to play. The weather was not too hot today and it was just ideal to get good results. And the results were not disappointing. Paul Davies had wings today and came in with a super score of 46 stableford points, making some people very jealous. The runner up position was again for Mark Bromwich with 40 stableford points. Neil Harvey was third with 33 points.

The near pins were for Mark Bromwich and Allan Cassin.















