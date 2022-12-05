Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society games Nov 29-Dec 1

Tuesday, November 29

Emerald Golf Course

1st Maurice Paradis (21) – 32 points

2nd Allan Cassin (10) – 29 points

3rd Paddy Devereux (20) 24 points

We were happy to see Paddy Devereux again and playing with us. He was away too long time.







Today we visited the Emerald. The course was not easy due to many wet spots in the course. For most of us was it a struggle to come around.

Maurice Paradis played a solid round and won with 32 stable ford points, followed by Allan Cassin with 29 stable ford points. A good come back from Paddy Devereux as third with 24 stable ford points.

The near pins were for Maurice Paradis, John Feeney and Neil Harvey.







Thursday, December 1

Pleasant Valley Golf Club

It was a long time ago that we played at Pleasant Valley. The course was in reasonable condition, but also wet in some places. We had nice weather and an enjoyable day.

Maurice Paradis confirmed his good shape this week today again and won with 39 Stableford points. Allan Cassin was runner-up again with 31 Stableford points.

No near pins today.







Tuesday 6 December – Bangpakong – Tee off 9:30 a.m.

Meet MyBar 7.45 am – Depart MyBar 8 a.m.

Vouchers for PSC members GF THB 400 Cart THB 600

Thursday 8th December – Crystal Bay – Tee off 9:30

Meet MyBar 8.00 am Depart MyBar 8.15 a.m.

































