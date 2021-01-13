Home Pattaya Mail Pattaya Sports Club January 2021 events cancelled
Latest Stories
Pattaya mayor criticizes tourism groups for going over his head to call for economic...
Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome told local tourism groups they should have come to him before complaining publicly that “corrupt” government officials are not helping...
Bali Hai’s ‘dancing fountain’ dancing again
Pattaya has spent the winter patching up Bali Hai Pier, with the “dancing fountain” finally reopening following repairs. Pattaya spent 95 million baht in 2017...
Pattaya Sports Club January 2021 events cancelled
PMG Shipyard – The largest privately-owned shipyard in South East Asia
Ship building has its own individual problems, of which salt water corrosion (electrolysis) is but one of them. Philippe Guenat, Managing Director of PMG...
Do Thai coups explain what Donald Trump has tried to do?
Thailand has experienced a dozen or so successful coups since the 1930s, including the most recent in 1991, 2006 and 2014. Mostly, Thai coups...