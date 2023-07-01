Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report June 26-28-30

Day 1 – Monday, June 26

Kabin Buri Sports Club

1st Michael Brett (15) 33 points

2nd David Playford (8) 32 points

3rd Niall Glover (13) 30 points

Near pins Ross Schiffke, Niall Glover, & Michael Brett X 2.

The Bunker Boys undertook a long-awaited trip to Kabin Buri for two games at KBSC with a game at Bangpakong Riverside on the way back. The KBSC course was in good condition, the fairways were like carpet although slightly damp and with no run, a couple of greens had just been cored and sanded and were below par, the rest were fine if a tad slow.







A challenging course at the best of times was today made even more difficult by a wind that blew in various degrees of strength and constantly changed direction. Playing off over six thousand five hundred yards and with no run also contributed to low scores with nobody really getting to grips with the course.

The top score for the day was a modest thirty-three by Michael Brett with David Playford second one adrift. Niall Glover rounded out the scoring with thirty points. All the near pins were taken with Ross Schiffke and Niall taking one each, and Michael Brett taking two. Ross must have set some kind of record on the day with several three-puts, he is normally quite a solid putter so he will be looking for better on the second day



Day 2 – Tuesday, June 27th

Kabin Buri Sports Club

1st Bil Richardson (16) 36 points

2nd David Playford (8) 34 points

3rd Craig Dows (4) 32 points

Near pins. Kob Glover, Uwe Jurgensen, David Playford, & Michael Brett

The absence of wind today made play easier for everybody. The greens that had been sanded had the sand brushed in also which made putting a bit easier, consequently, scores were of a higher standard today.

Bil Richardson was the one to shine taking first place with thirty-six points. More consistent form from David Playford saw him take second place, two better than his first-day score, with Craig Dows taking third two further back. Uwe Jurgensen made an appearance on the winners list with a near pin, the other three going to Kob Glover, David Playford, and Michael Brett.







Day 3 – Wednesday, June 28

Bangpakong Riverside Country Club

1st Kob Glover (13) 41 points

2nd Bil Richardson (16) 40 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 37 points

Near pins Mike Smith, David Playford, & Kob Glover.

A stinking hot day for the last game of our mid-year mini-tour at Bangpakong Riverside. Following recent heavy rain and with the extreme heat the humidity was stifling and by the end of the round everybody was drenched in perspiration.

Normally we get a bit of breeze, but not today. Due to the high all-in fee a few people decided to walk which upset caddies no end and some were not shy at showing their resentment.







Despite the difficulties, scores were of a very high standard with Kob Glover taking first place with forty-one points. One stroke back with forty points Bil Richardson took second with a gap of three points to third taken by Michael Brett. Only three of the four near pins were taken today going to Kob Glover, Mike Smith, and David Playford playing his last game of this visit. With rounds of forty-four and forty-one this month Kob Glover looks unbeatable in the race for golfer of the month and looks certain to go back-to-back. Bil Richardson was the clear tour winner with one hundred and one points followed in second place by Craig Dows and Michael Brett both with ninety-four points, a comprehensive win to Bil who is now a bit of a specialist at winning away trips, this was his second such win this year.







Friday, June 30th

Silky Oak Golf Club

1st Chris Schwen (10) 39 points

2nd Michael Brett (14) 33 points

Near pins Kob Glover, Chris Schwen, & Michael Brett

To complete a busy week of golf the Bunker Boys played the last game of the month at Silky Oak. A smaller than average group was on hand for today’s game, for some reason Silky Oak seems to not be a popular course despite the course being in nice condition.







A newcomer, Chris Schwen took the honours today with a very solid thirty-nine points. A long way back to second where Michael Brett had a mixed round with thirty-three points. Only three of the five near pins were taken going to Kob Glover, Chris Schwen, and Michael Brett.

Having made history last month by becoming the first lady to win golfer of the month Kob Glover made it two in a row winning again, this time by an even bigger margin, despite some spectacular scores this month it seems her handicap hasn’t changed much, we may have to look at some way to knobble her if she keeps winning like this.

















