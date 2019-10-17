Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – October 18, 2019 – October 31, 2019

DATE:
Fri
18

Set 19
Sun
20
Mon
21
Tue
22
Wed
23
Thu
24
Fri
25

PSC

For news of the next PSC monthly golf
tournament vist website: https://pattayasports.org
Apple’s Irish Pattavia Greenwood Pleasant Valley
Bunker Boys Treasure Hill Pattaya C.C. Eastern Star Greenwood
Cafe Kronborg Pattavia Emerald Greenwood
Colin’s Golf Crystal Bay Green Valley Plutaluang Eastern Star
Growling Swan Silky Oak Eastern Star

Billabong Golf
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Pattavia Crytal Bay Treasure Hill Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s
The Links Khao Kheow Bangpakong Pattavia Greenwood
I Rovers
Retox Game On Treasure Hill Greenwood Plutaluang Pattana
Siam Country Greenwood Pattaya C.C.
Sugar Shack Plutaluang Bangpakong Burapha Pattaya C.C.
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Treasure Hill Siam Watersied Green Valley Pattana Laem Chabang Parichat
The Players Lounge
Tropical Golf Royal Lakeside Pattavia
Valley View Hackers
Outback Golf Bar

DATE:
Fri
25

Set 26
Sun
27
Mon
28
Tue
29
Wed
30
Thu
31
Fri
1
Apple’s Irish Pleasant Valley Khao Kheow
Bunker Boys Greenwood Pattana Green Valley
Cafe Kronborg Eastern Star
Colin’s Golf Green Valley Pattavia Royal Lakeside
Growling Swan Emerald Kings Naga

Billabong Golf
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Pattavia Eastern Star Silky Oak
Lewiinski’s
The Links Greenwood Treasure Hill Bangpra
I Rovers
Retox Game On Pattana Pleasant Valley Pattavia
Siam Country Pleasant Valley Bangpra
Sugar Shack Pattaya C.C. Royal Lakeside Pleasant Valley
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Parichat Siam Watersied Green Valley Pattana Treasure Hill
The Players Lounge
Tropical Golf Pattavia Treasure Hill
Valley View Hackers
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778.  Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

 

