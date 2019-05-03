Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday May 3, 2019 – May 9, 2019

DATE: Fri

3 Set 4 Sun

5 Mon

6 Tue

7 Wed

8 Thu

9 Fri

10 PSC The next PSC monthly tournament

is a 2-person scramble on May 16 at Phoenix Golf Golf Club Apple’s Irish Pattana Khao Kheow

Pleasant Valley Bunker Boys Pattaya C.C. Pleasant

Valley Pattana Khao

Kheow Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA Colin’s Golf Pattana Green Valley Khao Kheow

Bangpakong Silky

Oak Growling Swan Bangpra Treasure Hill

Billabong Golf Burapha Phoenix Green

Valley Burapha Le Katai TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Lewiinski’s The Links Khao Kheow Eastern

Star Pattana

Treasure Hill I Rovers Retox Game On Pattana Greenwood Pattavia Khao

Kheow Siam Country Plutaluang Pattavia Sugar Shack Crystal Bay TBA TBA TBA Harry’s Golf The Golf Club TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA The Players Lounge Green Valley Tropical Golf The Emerald King Naga Khao

Kheow Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green

Valley Green

Valley Green

Valley Outback Golf Bar

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]