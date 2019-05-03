Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday May 3, 2019 – May 9, 2019

DATE: Fri
3		 Set 4 Sun
5		 Mon
6		 Tue
7		 Wed
8		 Thu
9		 Fri
10

PSC

 The next PSC monthly tournament
is a 2-person scramble on May 16 at Phoenix Golf Golf Club
Apple’s Irish Pattana Khao Kheow
Pleasant Valley
Bunker Boys Pattaya C.C. Pleasant
Valley		 Pattana Khao
Kheow
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf Pattana Green Valley Khao Kheow
Bangpakong		 Silky
Oak
Growling Swan Bangpra Treasure Hill

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green
Valley		 Burapha
Le Katai TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
Lewiinski’s
The Links Khao Kheow Eastern
Star		 Pattana
Treasure Hill
I Rovers
Retox Game On Pattana Greenwood Pattavia Khao
Kheow
Siam Country Plutaluang Pattavia
Sugar Shack Crystal Bay TBA TBA TBA
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf The Emerald King Naga Khao
Kheow
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green
Valley		 Green
Valley		 Green
Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.comThe Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

