Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday April 19, 2019 – April 25, 2019

DATE: Fri
19		 Set 20 Sun
21		 Mon
22		 Tue
23		 Wed
24		 Thu
25		 Fri
26

PSC

The next PSC monthly tournament
is a 2-person scramble on May 16 at Phoenix Golf Golf Club
Apple’s Irish Treasure Hill Treasure Hill Treasure Hill
Bunker Boys No Game Laem Chabang The Emerald King Naga
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf No Game Green Valley Silky Oak Royal Lakeside Plutaluang
Growling Swan Pattavia Crystal Bay

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Green Valley Greenwood King Naga Plutaluang Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s
The Links No Game Laem Chabang Burapha Eastern Star
I Rovers Plutaluang
Retox Game On Hua Hin Trip Pleasant Valley King Naga Khao Kheow
Siam Country Mt. Shadow Greenwood
Sugar Shack Pattavia Pattavia Treasure Hill
Harry’s Golf TBA TBA TBA TBA
The Golf Club TMB Green Valley Greenwood Khao Kheow Pattaya C.C.
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf TBA Pattavia Treasure Hill
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.comThe Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

19/08/2019

