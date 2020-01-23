Pattaya finishes 2nd at taekwondo championship

Pattaya martial arts fighters finished second at the 2nd Taekwondo Open Championship.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya chaired the closing ceremony for the national tournament Jan. 19 with Kim Kyungduk Jongnam, president of the Kengkido Taekwondo Association of South Korea, at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium.

Loading…

Famed instructor Chonnatee Pettra handed out trophies to the top teams in the 650-person competition, split into pumse (Korean martial arts forms) and martial arts divisions.

The RSR Team of Bangkok placed first with the Monkey Team of Pattaya coming in second and the Rangsiya Team of Sattahip third. They received prize money of 10,000, 7,000 and 5,000 baht respectively.