Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC) demolish Bangkok Cricket Club 3 (BCC3) by 8 wickets

The match was played at Pattana Sports Resort (PSR) on Sunday 21 Feb 2021. This was a much more complete performance by PCC after two previous defeats. The PCC bowlers took wickets regularly and kept BCC3 to a reasonable score, despite Mr Extras putting in a solid performance (27). BCC3’s bowlers couldn’t get into the PCC batsmen who dominated proceedings and won by 8 wickets with 3.4 overs to spare.







BCC3 won the toss and decided to bat. Anurag Mehra and Avi Chopra opened against Ryan Driver and Matt Harkness. Both bowlers kept affairs tidy with Ryan taking the first scalp, Anurag Mehra (3) LBW with the score on 9. D Barnea and Avi Chopra kept the scoreboard moving against Andy Emery and Chris Lindop. Chris struck in the 9th over for his first of 3 wickets, with Avi Chopra (20) being caught behind by Simon Philbrook. D Barnea (23) soon followed with a superb running catch from Wez Masterton at deepish mid-off from Reds Liddel’s bowling and BCC3 were stuttering at 58 for 3 from 10 overs.

Neeraj Jain steadied the BCC3 ship with a valiant 37 from 47 balls but didn’t get the support he needed. Haida (14) was the next to go at 103, caught by Wez’s safe hands at deep long-on off Bernie Lamprecht. Haida was quickly followed by a stream of BCC batsmen as Matt Harkness and Chris Lindop took two more wickets each and a 3rd for Ryan Driver. BCC lost the last 7 wickets for 41 runs and things could have been worse for BCC if some run-out opportunities had been taken. The fielding by PCC was generally good with 6 catches taken and none dropped. Chris Lindop finished on 3 for 22, Ryan 3 for 25 and BCC were all out for 144. A reasonable effort, but not big enough to guarantee success.





PCC opened their innings with Wez Masterton and Matt Harkness against Aditya Arora and Anurag Mehra. Wez proceeded to hog the strike and battered 31 off 24 balls including four 4’s and huge 6 that cleared the ground, a road, a wall and bounced into traffic, before he fell to Akhtar Ali, caught by Dipankar. 36 for 1 off 5 overs – a good start.

Matt continued in his anchor roll whilst Ryan gave a class in batting – defending the numerous good balls and getting boundaries where possible. By the 10th over there was nothing between the teams, although PC had lost fewer wickets.

Akhtar Ali was taken ill and had to leave the field. He was taken to hospital as a precaution but released after a check-up.







It was at this point that PCC started to stretch their batting legs. Captain Harminder rang the bowling changes and he had Matt caught for 32 by Arneesh but it was getting away from BCC3 at 115 for 2 after 17 overs.

Ryan Driver continued to dominate the batting and was well supported by Simon Wetherell and the match concluded in the 21st over with Ryan Driver not out 59 (9 boundary 4’s), and Simon Wetherell not out 11. A win by 8 wickets.

Ryan driver was nominated by the umpires as MotM for his 59 n.o. and 3 for 25. Honourable mentions to Neeraj Jain, Matt Harkness and Chris Lindop.

For all those interested in cricket please come and watch PCC play. There is food and beer available. The next match is at PSR on 28 Feb at 1 pm.











