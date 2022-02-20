Pattaya Bunker Boys get round soggy golf courses this week

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, February 14th

Green Valley Golf Club

1st The Phantom (24) 40 points

2nd Michael Brett (16) 39 points

3rd Neil Jones (24) 37 points

4th Keith Hemmings (23) 36 points

Near pins Paul Smith, Tony Robbins,& Niall Glover.







A particularly unpleasant day for the first game of the week at Green Valley where we had to take three rain breaks and play much of the time in light drizzle. The course was already damp from rain over the last three days but today’s rain meant it was waterlogged for a time. Fortunately, the drainage was excellent, and apart from a few plugged balls, the course was playable. Thunder rumbled around all day and there were a few lightning strikes that were a bit too close for comfort; all in all not a nice day for golf.





Despite the difficulties posed by the weather and the wetness of the course, scoring was good with those in the winner’s circle posting very acceptable scores. Having been away for a few months, The Phantom made a triumphant return to the Bunker Boys today and took first place with a very fine forty points.





Clearly, he likes Green Valley. On his last visit he also won with a magnificent twenty-six points on the front nine. Cruising along for most of the round, second-placed Michael Brett collapsed on the closing holes with only one point each on the last three holes to finish on thirty-nine, a case of what might have been. A regular in the winner’s circle of late, Neil Jones took third place with thirty-seven points whilst Keith Hemmings made his presence felt with a fourth placing of thirty-six. Despite the par threes being some of the easiest of any course we play only three were taken going to Tony Robbins, Niall Glover, and as usual Paul Smith.





Wednesday, February 16th

Mountain Shadow Golf Course

1st Michael Brett (15) 36 points

2nd Ken Davidson (26) 32 points

3rd Daryl Vernon (22) 29 points

Near pins Dave Galvin, Kevin LeBar, & Tony Scambler.







The unseasonal wet weather in Pattaya continued Wednesday and it looked like we might have to endure an unpleasant day on the course. Even as we teed off light rain was falling but it quickly faded away and although it remained overcast conditions were good for golf. Having had so much rain recently it was obvious from the outset that we needed to implement the pick, clean, and place rule, which fortunately we did as mud and plugged balls were common.





Never an easy course, Mountain Shadow bared its teeth with only two golfers bettering thirty points. Daryl Vernon came out best on countback with twenty-nine points to take third place over a bunch of players all on the same score. Ken Davidson came second with thirty-two points. For the second game in a row Michael Brett started out well with twenty-two points on the front nine only to fade badly on the back. Still, thirty-six was enough to take first place. As was the case on Monday, one near pin remained unclaimed with the other three going to Tony Scambler, Dave Galvin, and Kevin LeBar.

Friday, February 18th

Pattana Golf Club C & A.

1st Neil Jones (24) 34 points

2nd Niall Glover (16) 33 points

3rd The Phantom (23) 32 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Daryl Vernon, & Michael Brett X 2.





Yet another day when it looked like we would get a drenching; however, after a very light shower at the start of play the day remained fine. The course was in remarkably good shape despite all the recent rain. However, mud balls were common and there was no run, so the lift, clean, and place rule was applied.

The course was very busy with all three nines in play, nevertheless, the speed of play was good with no holdups.



Scores were on the modest side with nobody really excelling. Neil Jones, who regularly seems to be in the winner’s circle, took the honours today with thirty-four points. Niall Glover was a stroke back in second place with the Phantom another stroke back in third place. All the near pins were taken with one each going to Daryl Vernon and Niall Glover with Michael Brett taking two.





























