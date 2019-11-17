Patrick Poussier just keeps on winning

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

King’s Naga G.C. Wednesday Nov. 13 Stableford

Fourteen golfers signed up to play Wednesday at King’s Naga. We even had the pleasure of Buffalo Bill Steinmann who vowed and declared after the second hole 2 weeks ago that he would never play this course again. Well times do change. Good on you Bill, face your demons.

Remember that it is the “Ridiculous & Fictitious High Season” so the price we got was well worth it: B1100 for green fees, cart and caddy. Some courses are charging that price and more for green fees only, shame on you.

With the field we had we played one flight with three placing’s and all novelties up for grabs.

Well it was that man Patrick Poussier again with a very impressive 27 points on the front nine. He finished with 42 points. This put him 2 points ahead of a bit of a log jam with 3 players tied for the minor placings all on 40 points. Unfortunately 3 does not go into 2 so somebody missed out. Second was Bill Steinmann winning that countback from Gary Bright. The unlucky golfer to miss out was Glenn Smith but mate it was a good score nether the less.

1st Patrick Poussier (25) 42 pts.

2nd Bill Steinmann (11) 40 pts.

3rd Gary Bright (11) 40 pts.

Near pins 5 Mashi Kaneta, 7 Gary Bright, 12 Gary Bright, and 16 Sam Ried.

Long first putt: 9 Bill Steinmann and 18 Colm Mullen.

Worth a mention: 2 players, Gary Bright and Peter Bye, shot eagles, both on the 2nd hole par 5. Well done guys, a golf ball for each of you.

Back at Bogey’s we welcomed Daryl Burkett and Sam Reid and welcomed back Gary Bright. No farewells.

D-For was set free by Alex and the punters and players at Bogeys Bar and Grill were generous as always with their contributions towards the needy in Pattaya. All are thanked for this.