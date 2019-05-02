Panthers aim for glory at Pattaya rugby festival

There are rumours that Panthers have been spotted prowling the streets of Pattaya on the lookout for the opponents they will face in the Chris Kays Memorial Rugby Tournament this weekend. Yes, it’s that time of the year again and the quiet seaside air will be shattered with the screams of the crowds expected to flock to the grounds of the Horseshoe Point Resort to watch this festival of rugby, to be played over Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5.

All are welcome to attend and entrance to the ground is free. The catering staff of Horseshoe Point and The Sportsman Group will be providing great food and ice cold beer and cider. They will be ably backed by the ‘Pie Man’ Steve Mines who will be baking on site. What better way to spend a sweltering weekend than watching large fit hunks battering one another whilst you sit in the shade with a bite to eat and a cold drink?

Our local idols the Pattaya Panthers will be masquerading as either the pink or brown variety and will be easily identified by the colour of their uniforms. Among the opponents they are stalking are the Komodo Dragons, who are a strange species found only in Indonesia and the elusive Malaysian Blues from Kuala Lumpur (we have been assured they are not butterflies!) There is also a rare species from Thailand, the Banglamung Brumbies, making their first appearance in Pattaya having been modified from Rugby League players.

We will also have some Gallic flair from the French Asian Barbarians (and some good cheese and wine, hopefully). There will also be many other teams from the kingdom taking part, including the Bangkok Bangers, Bangkok Japanese, Sam Yan Rangers and the reigning champions Southerners Black with their sister team Southerners Gold, and to round off the participants the Royal Thai Army Tigers.

The Pattaya Panthers would like to thank all of the tournament sponsors, who have made this event possible, particularly principal sponsors Regents International School, Societe Generale de Surveillance, WHA Hemaraj Land and Development Co., Ltd., Manpower Thailand, Phoenix Pacific Inc., MAS Ausgroup, Pandora Resort Koh Samet, Lucy Electric ( Thailand ) Ltd., Garden International School, The London Pie, K.K.P. International Travel Services, The Sportsman Group, Baron Edward Devereux and Legends Pool and Sports Bar.

Players and friends will get together on Friday night, May 3 for a welcoming party and “training session” at Legends Pool and Sports Bar Pattaya Klang Soi 5.

Over the weekend the action begins at 10:00 am on Saturday and concludes around 5pm on Sunday in what should be a memorable weekend festival of rugby, there will be almost 24 hours of entertaining rugby action during the two days.

Jim Howard, Chairman of the Pattaya Panthers commented: “The weather is forecast to be very hot and the players have been warned to stay well hydrated, so the beer will be served very cold. Everything is set so we have no doubt that this will be the best tournament yet.”