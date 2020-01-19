Paddy Devereux and Paul Davies unbeatable couple

PSC Golf from SIAM Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, 14th January

Treasure Hill

Stableford

On Tuesday 14th January we went with 3 groups to Treasure Hill. It was a nice day with a course in good condition. Despite the good conditions, it was not an easy day and we didn’t return with high scores.

It promised to become an exciting day, but we couldn’t follow Stan Rees. He played a consistent round and won with 35 Stableford points. Second was Willem Lasonder with 32 Stableford points. John Feeney finished third with 30 Stableford points, beating Jonathan Pratt on the count back.

The near pins were won by Dave Smith, Jonathan Pratt and Stan Rees.

Thursday, 16th January

The Emerald

Stableford

On Thursday the 16th January was our venue The Emerald. We had nice sunny weather with a cool breeze again. The course was also in good condition. That again promised a nice day of golf.



Loading…



Thursday we played a 2 ball better ball competition along with our individual Stableford game. It was an interesting format with the combination of a high and low handicapper. Paddy Devereux and Paul Davies ended with 53 Stableford points, blowing away the rest. Second were Neil Harvey and Stuart Banks with 43 Stableford points.

Paddy was also the top of the individual score with 40 Stableford points and Bob Edwards second with 36 Stableford points.

The near pins were won by Paddy Devereux, Allan Wilson, John Feeney and Huw.