North heads north to win at Pattana outside Pattaya

PSC golf from Billabong

Friday, April 23

Pattana Golf Course

Stableford







Pattana playing B and A loops Friday and they were in great condition. Starting on the B nine must be one of the hardest holes ever for your first shot with water both sides, water in front and water behind. Our 4 ball walked off with 2 points total.



With no beer sales it was a dry round of golf with nothing to relax you at all apart from soft drinks and water. There was never any threat of rain but when we finished the thunder and lightning came as we were driving out of the car park. We were very lucky indeed.







The scoring wasn’t real good but all had a good time in the heat. Keith Allen took 2nd spot with 31 points. Jeff North took the top spot with 32 points. The rest were also rans. One golfer called it quits after 13 holes he was hitting it that bad and he wasn’t amused at all.





















