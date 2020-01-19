No treasure at Treasure Hills

PSC Café Kronborg Golf

Thursday, 16th January

Treasure Hills

Stableford

Café Kronborg golfers visited Treasure Hills on Thursday. Our day was generously sponsored by our birthday boy Ronnie Ratte but looking for treasure today was as difficult as looking for a cat to kick.



For the second time this week our group displayed a dismal performance and only one of our players came out of the day with credit.

Our A Flight winner Richard Kubicki failed to score on the first hole but then went on to have four birdies and finished with 35 points. For most of the rest of the field it’s not worth writing home about.

This is a difficult golf course that can bite you very quickly and frequently but at least it should be possible for B Flight players in particular to master it. We must do better than this – perhaps the mid-season break – due to the Club Championship – will help all of us to refocus.

We welcomed Keith Chenier from Canada.

A Flight (0-21)

1st Richard Kubicki (11) 35 points

2nd Henning Olsen (20) 34 points

3rd Kjeld Ravn (19) 32 points

4th Carole Kubicki (21) 30 points

B Flight (22+)

1st Karen Brown (29) 30 points

2nd Tiziano Dal Pastro (26) 30 points

3rd Ronnie Ratte (22) 28 points

4th Jan Lovgreen (26) 27 points

Nearest the pin: Numbers 3 and 6 Richard Kubicki, Number 13 Tore Eliassen, and Number 15 Ronnie Ratte.

Longest first putt: 9th Tore Eliassen