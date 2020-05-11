New uniforms for caddies at Pattana

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, May 8 Pattana A+B Stableford

The saying goes something like ‘a change is as good as a holiday”. Our first visit to Pattana Golf Course since before the lock down saw us, and Pattana, make quite a few changes to our old routine.







The floor of the normal entrance and bag drop area has been closed so, upon arrival, we were met by caddies in carts in the car park. Golf bags were loaded onto carts and moved to the rear of the clubhouse.

All golf clubs in Thailand are required, prior to entry, to check temperature, use sanitizer, sign in a golfer with name, passport number (or Thai ID) and phone number. Here, this was done quickly and efficiently by friendly Pattana staff.

Then it was into what was the pro shop to pay green fees, etc., before meeting up with the caddy again.

Although we had only 7 groups, we were given a two tee start and the marshals allowed us to start a little earlier than our scheduled time, much appreciated.

Loading…

To keep distance, the marshals kept groups away from the tee area, sending a group at a time to tee off. This worked very nicely and all finished the round in very good time.

Bearing in mind the long break and lack of rain, the course was in very good condition, with nicely cut fairways, the greens are a little slow but still running true. The mowers are out returning the course to its immaculate best.

The planning for new caddy uniforms has been ongoing for a while and Friday we got to see them first hand.





Wow! A breakaway from the orange/pink we are used to here. Now a nice blue coloured jacket with black pants and a white sunhat, all looking good.

This is the world we are living in right now so we need to adapt to the changes. Pattana Golf Club made it easy for us to do that, and the new caddy uniforms were just an added bonus.

Since golf courses are not allowing the use of showers and, as we are not playing competition golf, we were back to Pattaya very early again. We can take advantage of these early finishes, at least until the tourists are allowed back in, whenever that might be.











