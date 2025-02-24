Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce wins Topgolf Foreign Chambers Open

BANGKOK, Thailand, February 20 – The Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) claimed victory at the Topgolf Foreign Chambers Open, an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) in collaboration with AustCham, the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), and NTCC itself. The tournament took place at Topgolf Megacity, bringing together business leaders and professionals for an evening of competition and camaraderie.

Participants formed teams representing their respective chambers, demonstrating both their golfing prowess and strategic gameplay. The event fostered not only spirited competition but also valuable networking opportunities among Thailand’s international business community.







AMCHAM Executive Director Heidi Gallant highlighted the significance of the tournament, stating, “We brought back the Topgolf Foreign Chambers Open after receiving excellent feedback last year. This event is a fantastic way to connect our business community in a fun and engaging environment. This is not just about the competition—it is about building connections and spending a great time together.”

The NTCC team emerged as the tournament champions, earning the right to keep the coveted trophy at their office until the next event. As the competition concluded, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner and an open networking session, further strengthening professional ties in a relaxed atmosphere.



About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting business relations between Thailand and the United States. With over 3,500 executives representing 700 American, Thai, and international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Collectively, its members have invested over $84 billion in Thailand, generating more than 500,000 local jobs.

For more information about AMCHAM, visit www.amchamthailand.com or contact AMCHAM Communications Manager Varsha Wadhwani at [email protected].
































