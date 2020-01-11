Mrs Kubicki is number one

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg

Thursday, January 9 Bangpakong Stableford

Cafe Kronborg golfers on Thursday played this smart course. Our organiser treated us to playing off the yellow tees and as expected that resulted in some high scores.

Not to be out done by her husband’s hole in one earlier in the week, Carole Kubicki played the best round of her golfing career. With 46 points and thereby playing to her husband’s handicap of 12, Carole blitzed the B Flight and easily beat her husband’s good score of 38 points.

The other great surprise of the day was my long standing friend Graham Buckingham deciding of his own accord to play from the yellow tees rather than the silver tees. After telling me that his first tee shot did not carry the puddle in front of the first tee, Graham went on to score a remarkable 41 points. You are a good sport Graham and I hope you enjoy your substantially reduced handicap and the big R.

The A Flight was won by the returning Deryl Neufeld with another good score of 42 points.

We welcomed some returning friends and golfers from a nearby golf bar whose members regularly and welcomingly support our group at Café Kronborg – Ulla and Kjeld Raven, Deryl Neufeld, Alan Sullivan, David Bailey, Phil Scotton and Walter Baechli.

We said goodbye to Jan Roger Ulriksen – hope you join us on your next visit.

A Flight (0-21)

1st Deryl Neufeld (15) 42 points

2nd David Bailey (19) 40 points

3rd Richard Kubicki (12) 38 points

B Flight (22+)

1st Carole Kubicki (22) 46 points

2nd Peter Hammond (31) 41 points

3rd Graham Buckingham (27) 41 points

Nearest the pin: 4th Tore Eliassen, 13th Ulla Ravn, and 16th Andre Van Dyk.

Longest first putts: 9th Rob Brown & 18th Walter Baechli.