Miss Porn takes honours with 85 gross for 42 points

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, December 18th Green Valley Stableford

The dry weather has hardened the fairways into resembling those we would face in UK when the frost is firmly established in the ground and we all feel like Superman/Superwoman with our drives going 300 yards plus – or is it 200 yards plus? The extra length, particularly on the drive, is somewhat flattering which has been reflected in some of the scores.

The ladies competition was, as usual, ultra-competitive for 41 points was needed to feature in the headlines and that lady was Miss Lak (28) who had an excellent round but the blob on the 14th established her in only 3rd place. Miss Nok (16) dropped shots on only 4 holes on the way out but her 6 pars and 1 birdie was not quite enough to take the lead, for her 20 points on the back nine was 1 less than Miss Porn (19) who had an 85 gross and 42 points to take the honours.

Auke Engelkes (13) did not drop a shot on the last 4 holes and his only blemish was a blob on the 13th hole which had him in 3rd place with 38 points. Tony Oakes (11) had 3 birdies including the last but three 1 pointers on the back nine limited his total to 41 points, one point behind the winner. Michel Anderson (17) had only 1 double bogey in his round.

Miss Sa had a birdie on a par 3 as did Glynn Davies and two others who are always in the picture for this prize Auke Engelkes and Jeff North.