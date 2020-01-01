Miss Phin shoots 75 off 10 to take winner’s spot

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, Dec. 30 Phoenix Gold Stableford

On a day made for golf, the Billabong crew played the Lake and Ocean nines at Phoenix Gold under a cloudless sky. Both nines proved to be in magnificent condition with greens that were great to putt on.

Playing with Captain Cripple is usually a little slower than playing with a proper golfer, but on Monday the boys weren’t looking for his ball, as it was the other’s they were trying to find. We had one group of ladies playing with us and there was only one male golfer who could keep up with them as they do get rather a large start, but that’s the way it is.

Our friends from New Zealand are back with us for a few months. It’s great to see Jerry Grocott and his lovely lady Julie here again. We did have another visitor, this one from Dubbo in Australia, who is a friend of Tim Knights, David O’Brian Welcome to the Billabong mate.

Now down to the scoring. One of our regular golfers, Thiery Petrement, shot 78 gross for 41 points to take third place. Miss Sasicha shot 84 off her 17 handicap to also score 41 points for second, but Miss Phin shot 75 off her 10 handicap to score 43 points and take the winners spot. Well done all three of you.

There were 5 twos coming from Jerry Grocott, Thiery Petrement, David O’Brian, Miss Sasicha and Miss Goy.