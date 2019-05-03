Mika’s star shines at Burapha

A big welcome from Burapha Golf Club awaited the New Nordic Pattaya Amateur Golf Series for April, with a solid low season crowd of 93, which included a contingent of 8 lady players.

Burapha A & B nines were the combination of the day, with the course playing at its full scorecard length and in overall fine condition. The conditions were oppressively hot, only a light breeze to offer any relief.

The A Flight (for players for 0–12) saw Mika Viljakainen (H/cap 9) show some great form to shoot a fine score of 74, winning the Low Gross to go with top spot in the flight with a spectacular 43 points. As further proof of his fine play on the day, Mika also collected 2 approaches on A2 & B6. Peter Nixon (9) was a tad unlucky to get beaten by the hot hand of the day, his 42 points only good enough for second, while Frode Brandt (9) signed for 40 to collect third. Peter also won the Long Drive on A9 in the 65+ age division, to complete a successful day.

Ladies flight winner on the day was Jirasuda Robinson (16) with a comparatively moderate 35 points.

B Flight (for handicaps 13–19) was won by Reijo Heiskanen (19) with a solid 42 points, ahead of 3 players on 40 points. Daniel Grob (13) had the best back-9 of 21 points to claim second spot, while George Muller (15) had to be satisfied with the bronze medal position after signing for 20 points on the inward half. Mikael Andersson’s back-9 of 19 saw him miss out altogether.

The C Flight winner for handicaps 20+ was Henry Wong (31) with the equal day’s best score of 43 points, to supplement his Near Pin on B3. Andrew Makara (26) played well to record 42 points, while Todd Fox (34) picked up third spot with his 40 points, beating Charlie Heneghan on countback.

Honourable mentions to Bill Kana with his 3 technicals and to Jerry Sweetnam for his 2.