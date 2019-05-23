Merriman earns his first medal

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, May 12, Green Valley – Medal/Stroke

Monthly medal time again here at Green Valley today on what turned out to be a beautiful day for golf. As is to be expected at this time of year, the group was smaller and we only had one flight but it still produced steady scoring and if you didn’t at least play to handicap you had no chance of featuring in the prizes.

Shaun Merriman (h/cap 11) posted a score of net 69 that would probably still have won even if we had had a much larger group. Kevyn Wright (10) was a shot behind Shaun in second place and Jerry Sweetnam (9) was a further shot back in third with a net seventy-one. We then had two players on net seventy-two and here Pat Culloty (21) won the countback to come fourth, edging Craig Hitchens off the podium.

We had four 2s, from Kevyn Wright and Pete Seil (one each) and Jerry Sweetnam with two.

Tuesday, May 14, Eastern Star – Stableford

Luckily we avoided the rain today and found the course is good condition, with fairly well grassed fairways and consistent greens. As usual the course took very few prisoners, but an exceptional round by Donal McGuigan (15) of 39 points showed that good scores can still be had here. Joe McArdle (16) was second with 34 points, Kevyn Wright (10) took third on 33 and Mikael Andersson (13) fourth place with 32.

Shaun Merriman had the only 2 for the day.

Thursday, May 16, Burapha – Stableford

By the time we arrived at Burapha this morning the skies had opened and the rain was pouring down. The car park was nearly full and there were a lot of people waiting to play but as the rain lasted a long time, gradually most gave up and headed home. However for those who waited it eventually cleared up and we got out on a virtually deserted course.

We teed off about fifteen minutes after the rain had stopped and it was amazing to see how quickly all the water had soaked away and with the exception of the bunkers, which were washed away, the rest of the course was in excellent condition. Because of the state of the bunkers we decided to take them out of play and take a free drop out of them.

Our depleted group meant we had only two prize places today, both of which went to players on thirty-six points, with Gerry Hannan (13) coming out the winner on the countback over Dag Thurn Basberg (15) who was playing his first ever game with us.

We had two 2s today, coming from Shaun Merriman and Gerry Hannan.