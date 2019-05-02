Masa claims third green jacket in April

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, April 22, Laem Chabang C & A – Stableford

A Flight

1st Pete Seil (5) 37pts

2nd George Mueller (14) 36pts

3rd Kevin LaBar (12) 35pts

B Flight

1st Masa Okada (23) 35pts

2nd Mike Tottenham (18) 34pts

3rd Walter Baechli (20) 33pts

Can a golf course be described as being in perfect condition? According to many of our twenty-six players who teed off at Laem Chabang today, it was very near just that.

The first two greens seemed to have had a sprinkling of sand recently, which resulted in them not being as smooth as the other sixteen which were perfect. The fairways were immaculate and easy to hit from, and the rough was not too much bother. As always, check-in staff and starters were efficient and the special Monday price of 2,059 baht all in made a great day for all.

Scores today were much lower than on our last visit here. Maybe this had something to do with starting on the difficult, watery, C nine?

The “A” flight provided the top scores with Pete Seil having an excellent round off his new handicap of 5, making 37 points to take the win and the “Green Jacket” with the best score of the day. George Mueller is never very far away from the placings and he, off his new handicap of 14, had an even round of 36 points to finish one ahead of Kevin LaBar, who is becoming quite consistent of late.

The “B” flight saw the successful return to Links of Masa Okada whose 35 points held out another consistent player in Mike Tottenham on 34. Regular, and always welcome visitor to Links, is the much travelled Walter Baechli, who took out third place with a handy 33 points.

Near pins went to Nigel Harrison (C5), John Harrison (C8),Tip Briney (A2), Pete Seil (A7), while consolation ‘best-nine’ awards for non-winners were claimed by Derek Phillips (17pts) and Maurice Roberts (19pts).

Wednesday, April 24, Burapha C & D – Stableford

1st Masa Sugaya (22) 39pts

2nd Kevin Rogers (10) 37pts

3rd Kevin LaBar (12) 37pts

On Wednesday, the society golfers took the short trip to Burapha to play a stableford competition on the C and D combination. It has to be said that the C-D course at present is not in the best of condition. It has always been the poorer sister to the A and B nines but at the moment the rough is particularly punitive and the greens are not good. They are inconsistent in pace and some show evidence of maintenance and others not.

A very hot and steamy day added to the difficulties of putting together a solid round and the eighteen golfers all deserve medals for their efforts.

Results saw Kevin LaBar losing a countback on 37 points for second place whilst Kevin Rogers took the runner-up spot. An excellent round of 39 points saw Japanese golfer Masa Sugaya take the win.

Near pins awards went to Tip Briney (C5), Kevin LaBar (C8), Derek Phillips (D2) and Jamie Booterbaugh (D8).

Wayne Peppernell’s 19 points was the best front nine (non-winners) whilst Walter Baechli’s 18 on the back nine was also awarded.

Friday, April 26, Eastern Star – Stableford

A-Flight (0–17)

1st William Brown (16) 36pts

2nd Jamie Booterbaugh (13) 35pts

3rd Andrew Purdie (10) 33pts

B-Flight (18+)

1st Masa Sugaya (22) 38pts

2nd Mike Firkin (24) 37pts

3rd Mickey Tighe (34) 36pts

Another hot day dawned on Friday as the Links golfers made their way to Eastern Star to play a stableford competition on the testing track, which was in good shape. Fairways were a little hard but they allowed quite a lot of run and the greens were almost at the end of some serious maintenance. In a week they will be very good. As always, the welcome was warm and the three dozen golfers relished the challenge, starting ten minutes ahead of schedule.

The field was divided into two flights, cut at seventeen and under and scores were in keeping with the course’s history, never excessive and a level par or better finish always leaves golfers satisfied.

In the first flight, third place went to Andrew Purdie with 33 points, a couple behind Jamie Bootenbaugh’s 35 points finish, leaving the American in second place after his “silly hat” win last time out. The flight winner was Welshman Willie Brown with 36 points.

In the second flight Micky Tighe surpassed his expectations with his 35 points taking third place on countback, leaving Mike Firkin in second with a fine 37 points. The winner was Masa Sugaya, following on from Wednesday’s show, and his 38 points gave him his third Green Jacket in April. Surely this must rank as a peak in the Japanese golfer’s curriculum vitae.

Near pins went to Mike Firkin (3), Paul Durkan (6), Tommy Marshall (13) and Wayne Peppernell (17).

Paul Chesney’s 18 points (on c/back) on the front nine gave him the consolation award, as did Tip Briney’s 18 points (on c/back) score on the back-nine.