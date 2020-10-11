Martin Patch back in winner’s circle

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, Oct. 9

Pattana A+C

Stableford

At six thirty on this Friday morning, two of the players on the start sheet decided to cancel, citing the heavy rain that would happen later.







An exciting day had then begun as our thirteen remaining players checked in to Pattana Golf Club.

Upon checking with the starter, we found that two societies had been booked at 10.00 am with Links being pushed back to 10.44 am, oh well!

Very quickly then, an official decided that we could start on C course while the other group went to B course. Very sensible.

Our first group teed off on C course at 9.40 am under heavily overcast skies. The little moisture that came down could not even be called a drizzle. Nevertheless, it was finished by the time the lead group got to the first green, and never returned.

Our second nine was to be the B course but, upon arrival there, found a group of junior golfers practicing for an upcoming tournament. They, along with some adults and caddies, ambled slowly along the fairway.









One of our group went to explain the situation to the starter, who then called the manager, Khun Proa. She re-directed our groups to play the A course. We thank her for a quick decision which enabled our players to continue without delay, thereby having a nice day on the course.

Martin Patch had some lessons a few weeks back and it seems they kicked in Friday, as he played a steady game to take the win with 36 points and his first Green Jacket since January. Good going on a wet course.

The ‘bridesmaid’, Bill Copeland, came in second by winning a countback from George Mueller, both with 35 points.

From the same group as the winner, Huw Phillips rounded out the podium with 35 points for fourth.





Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Martin Patch (14) – 36 pts

2nd Place – Bill Copeland (12) – 35 pts c/back

3rd Place – George Mueller (13) – 35 pts

4th Place – Huw Phillips (12) – 34 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Mike Tottenham – 18 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – David McKey – 18 pts







Although there has been plenty of rain around Pattana, but not Friday, the course is in very good condition. The fairways are soft, of course, and provided little run, so we played lift, clean and place.

The rough is difficult, but the greens on both nines are in terrific good condition, albeit slowed down from being wet.

While most courses will finish current pricing on Oct. 30, Pattana is certainly maintaining the special price of 1350 baht all-in until the end of December. This will be first on the schedule.











