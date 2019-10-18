Mark Efendie’s stand out score

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Wed. Oct. 16

Eastern Star

Stableford

Unannounced walk-ins and scratchings meant much re- shuffling of players and groups, just to start the day off right. But everyone did get away on time for the trip to Eastern Star.

The last time we came here heavy rain had most players heading for the clubhouse and ending their round early. The hope was for no repeat today.

As it happened, it did not rain at all but many complained about how hot the day was, and with little or no breeze for respite.

Statistics show that this is not the easy course it appears and not usually giving up high Stableford scores. Looking at the scores below will confirm that nothing changed today.

Mark Efendie was the one shining light as his very good score of 39 points, in winning A flight, was a long way ahead of the rest, and continued his good form this trip.

The two Americans, Chris Barker and Bill Copeland, are usually figuring in the finish and here they went to a countback to split second and third places. Both had 34 points but Chris had the better back nine.

The B flight was a bit of a lack lustre affair, but to Mike Firkin, a win is a win. 32 points was all it took to take first spot in B flight.

Bill Stewart looked a little sheepish when announced as second place with 28 points, but Stu Brown was not at all embarrassed to take third with just 27 points.

Near Pins: Michael Lohse (A flight), Chris Barker (A flight). Neither of the B flight pins were won. An A flight player put his name to a B flight pin. That will get you nothing.

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – Mark Efendie (15) -39 pts

2nd Place – Chris Barker (14) – 34 pts c/back

3rd Place – Bill Copeland (12) – 34 pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – Mike Firkin (23) – 32 pts

2nd Place – Bill Stewart (20) – 28 pts

3rd Place – Stu Brown (28) – 27 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Kevin Rogers – 16 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Rod Weekes – 16 pts c/back

Barry Horman was disappointed when he missed out on the “silly hat” for having the lowest nine hole score, but he need not have worried, he got the “wig” instead.

Brock Jensen, who may have had other things on his mind, had an even lower score than Barry and got to wear the “silly hat”.

The Eastern Star course was still in very good condition with good run on the fairways and greens that had slowed slightly from a previous visit, but played truly. The rough had not been mowed for a while, obviously too wet for the mowers, so became an adventure at times.

Wishful thinking is that prices here don’t go up by too much for “high season”.