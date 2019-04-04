Madsen & Hammond finish on a high

PSC Golf from Café Kronborg

Monday, March 25, Mt. Shadow – Stableford

A Flight (0-22)

1st Kenneth Madsen (14) 38pts

2nd Ty Anderson (12) 36pts

3rd Henning Olsen (21) 31pts

B Flight (23+)

1st Peter Hammond (31) 37pts

2nd Patrick Poussier (28) 35pts

3rd Gordon Clegg (24) 30pts

4th Karen Brown (30) 30pts

Near Pins: Henning Olsen, Patrick Poussier.

Long Putts: Karen Brown, Ty Anderson

Cafe Kronborg played Mountain Shadow on Monday, where the forecast was rain for the whole golfing day. The rain duly appeared as we were all teeing off and gave everyone a good soaking, however by the 7th hole it had eased and then stopped completely for the rest of the round. The course was in pretty good condition and not too affected by the rain, greens were very receptive to shots in and were still pretty quick on the downhill putts.

A Flight played from the blue tees and B Flight from the whites, but the scores were pretty even for the flights. The A Flight winner was Kenneth Madsen, with the score of the day, an outstanding 38 points. This was his last day of golf this season due to his imminent return to Denmark. In second place was Ty Anderson, continuing with a rich vein of good scores with a solid 36 points. Third was Henning Olsen with a steady 31 points, still a pretty good score considering the conditions.

In B Flight the winner was Peter “Hot” Hammond with a great 37 points, which could have been a lot more had the golfing gods looked upon him more favourably. It was also Peter’s last round of the season, returning to the UK shortly with his golf game in great shape. In second place was Patrick Poussier with a good 35 point and there was a 3-way countback for 3rd and 4th places with 3 players having 30 points. Gordon Clegg came in strongest with 18 points on the back to take 3rd place and Karen Brown was 4th with 16 points on the back – Carole Kubicki just losing out with her 15 points.

Thursday, March 28, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

1st Richard Kubicki (11) 35pts

2nd Arne Max Pedersen (23) 35pts

3rd Rob Brown (6) 34pts

4th Lotte Boskov (23) 34pts

5th Jan Lovgreen (24) 32pts

Long Putt: Kurt Sandgaard

Pattaya Country Club was Thursday’s challenge and the course was in pretty good condition with fast true greens and softer than usual fairways. A small but motivated group turned out, with everyone keen to finish on a high. However, probably due to the slick greens and some really difficult pin positions no-one managed to match or beat their handicap.

The cards also revealed that there was a countback for every place and that 7 players were vying for 5 places. Two players on 35 points fought it out for the top spot and the winner was Richard Kubicki with a countback of 18 points, beating Arne Max Pederson into second place, Arne’s countback of 16 points falling just a little short.

There were also two players fighting it out on countback for third and fourth places, both having 34 points. Victorious and taking third was Rob Brown with a countback of 16 points, beating Lotte Boskov into fourth. Lotte had a storming 22 points on the front, but was unable to maintain the pace.

Fifth place was the most hotly contested position with three people having 32 points and only the one place up for grabs. Jan Lovgreen secured fifth place with a solid 18 points on the back, relegating Ronnie Ratte with 16 points and Karen Brown with 14 points into the also-ran positions.