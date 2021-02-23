Lewis tops leaderboard at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 22 February

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold on Monday playing the Mountain and Ocean loops. At present the greens staff are preparing the course for the up and coming ladies professional tournament, so to say the course was in great condition would not be doing it justice. The greens were running at close to 10 and a half to 11 on the stimp metre. You only had to look at the ball and it moved and I guess that’s why the scoring wasn’t too flash.







It was a bit of a slow day out there today with a few ladies practicing, so we didn’t get the normal that we usually get, but it was a lovely day so it didn’t matter that much.

Skip Jefferies managed to score 33 points to take 3rd spot. Thiery Petrement took 2nd with the same score but having 22 points on the back nine did the trick.

Coming in 1st was Barry Lewis with a fine 37 points which included a 2 for five points on the 4th hole on Mountain.





On the 5th of March we are having a charity day for one our member’s sons who has cancer. All monies raised will go to Jarrod to help with his medical costs and other essentials. It will be played at Pattana with a two tee start at 9.00. All are welcome. The format is a two-person scramble. Call Bob on 0822043411 should you wish to participate.











