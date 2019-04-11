Lasonder on fire at King Naga

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, April 2, King Naga – Stableford

On Tuesday we went to King Naga and found the course in reasonable condition, and although there were some bare spots next to the fairways the dry conditions were good for some extra roll.

Willem Lasonder was in good form today and won with 41 stableford points. In second place came Sam Gettinby on 35 points and taking third was Neil Harvey with 33.

The near pins went to Paddy Devereux and Andy Nesbit.

Thursday, April 4, Burapha – Stableford

Burapha was our venue on Thursday, where we played the A & B course which was in good condition with nice fairways and good greens. We had nice sunny weather but is was perhaps a bit too hot.

Andy Nesbit, in his last game this holiday, played a solid round and won with 36 points, just ahead of Ty Anderson on 35. Completing the podium in third was Sam Gettinby with 32 points.

The near pins were claimed by Andy Nesbit and Rosaleen Garvey.