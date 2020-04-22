Larry sinks an ace for his first hole-in-one

We were sorry to learn that long time friend and local personality Larry Willet passed away recently. As we were looking through old files to add to our current sports-deprived pages, this gem popped up in our archives from February 2015. We republish it today in his honor.

The sun rose on Emerald Golf Resort early Friday morning, Feb. 6, with cool temperatures and a mild breeze blowing through the clubhouse. The golfing attendees began arriving for the early tee-off time booking for the Beaver Bar & Grill.

Larry Willett and his group (Bobby Clark, Larry Ball and Neil) were the first group away and arriving at hole 15, a par 3, Larry was last to tee off. Using a pitching wedge, he landed the ball approximately 8 feet in front of the hole (caddie repaired ball mark) and watched the ball continue to roll toward the hole until it dropped in for his first ‘Ace’.

After much shouting and jubilation from the group, play continued and all returned to the Beaver Bar to hear much bell ringing by Larry, and also Bobby as he was a big winner in the Super Bowl lottery.











