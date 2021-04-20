Lambert takes top spot at Phoenix Gold Pattaya

Phoenix Gold Monday, and what a day it was. The sky was black and the thunder loud, but there was no rain. The course was in its usual grand condition, although the greens weren’t as fast as they normally are – you really had to put some effort in to get the ball to the hole.







With three groups playing it was a very fast round of golf; well under 4 hours. My good friend the little French General Gerard Lambert took line honours with a handicap equaling 36 points off 18.







To cap things off, we had a friend of Thiery Petrement’s playing with us today. This lady played off the white tees and scored 33 points off her 10 handicap to take 2nd spot, well done Miss Nok. You could have played from the reds and probably beaten the Frenchman. Anyway, a noble effort. Taking 3rd spot was Captain Cripple with 33 points also.

















