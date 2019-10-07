Kissy is never too far from the chocolates

Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Thur. 3 Oct. Greenwood G.C. Stableford Playing C & B from the Yellow Tees PRH Grey.

With only seven golfers we headed out to take on Greenwood GC, in my opinion a good course that from time to time is priced perfectly for us. It would have to be the quietest that I have seen a course here in Pattaya. I think that our seven was the biggest group that they had had for the day.

Amazingly as quiet as it is, courses will still put prices up next month stating the fictitious “High Season”.

The course as always was in good condition other than the fact that the greens had been cored. Not being the greatest of golfers it took me too long to get used to the greens and my game found yet another way to suffer.

Well it was Keith Buchanan that returned with a very good score of 41 points to take out the day’s event.

Back at Bogey’s we welcomed back Robert Cross, and fortunate for us we had no farewells we can do without them at this time of the year.

D-For was on a day off. RDO.

Winners from Greenwood GC.

1st Keith Buchan (13) 41 pts.

2nd Bill Steinmann (11) 35 pts.

3rd Alex Field (17) 31 pts.

Near the pin:

C6. Robert Cross

B2. Keith Buchanan

B5. Robert Cross

Long first putt:

C9. Bill Steinmann.

B9. Steve Younger.