Kempton comes up trumps at Burapha

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan

Monday, April 29, Greenwood – Stableford

1st Patrick Poussier (27) 38pts

T2nd Keith Buchanan (12) 33pts

T2nd Bill McGarvie (12) 33pts

Near Pins: Steve Younger, Tony Cook.

Long Putts: Anthony Cook, Keith Buchanan.

Twelve golfers saddled up for today’s adventure at Greenwood. This course is always in tip-top condition and we attacked it from the white tees on the B & C nines.

We played just one flight with three prize places and all novelties up for grabs. Patrick Poussier certainly made up for lost time and his 38 points put him well clear of the rest of the field. Second home was somewhat of a log-jam with three golfers all in with scores that were hard to separate, even with the countback system. With two places to be filled and three golfers in the mix, somebody had to miss out. The unfortunate person on this occasion was Alex Field as his back-nine let him down by one solitary shot. This left Keith Buchanan and Bill McGarvie tied up in joint second place.

Thursday, May 2, Burapha – Stableford

1st Martin Kempton (11) 40pts

2nd Mark Stapleton (18) 39pts

3rd Bill Steinmann (12) 37pts

Near Pins: Andrew Allen, Ian Ward, Keith Buchanan (x2).

Long Putts: Dave Neal, Ian Ward.

Sixteen golfers took up the challenge today to play at Burapha, testing themselves off the forward white tees on the A & B nines.

The course was in very good shape offering plenty of run but we endured a bit of rain which forced us to play “lift, clean & place”. Bunkers were clean and raked, fairways tidy, and the greens although a little fast were as true as could be.

Martin Kempton came up trumps on this day, his return of 40 points putting him one shot clear of birthday boy Mark Stapleton. We then had three players all had thirty-seven points which sent us to the countback system.. Buffalo Bill got the nod for the final spot on the podium, the unlucky duo being Tony Ryan & Robert Cross.