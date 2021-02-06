Karl Flood says it’s about time

PSC Links Golf Society

Thursday, Feb. 4

Pattana A+B

Stableford

Karl Flood has been recording some very good scores of late, scores that would have had him in a winning position. However, at each of those times he came up against others with even higher points scores.







At last, as he stated, his 39 points held up and he got that long awaited first spot. As Karl is playing with us more often there could be more wins waiting out there.

As with the past few games, we had multiple countbacks for the placings.

This time we had three players on 37 points where Tony Browne won all the countbacks, then came Dave McKey with another good showing, and Mike Ehlert found some elusive form to take fourth place.

Peter Lacey was in the mix again with his 36 points beating George Mueller on countback.

George had the consolation of ‘best front nine’ of 20 points and Mike Tottenham had 21 points for ‘best back nine’

Near Pins: Mike Ehlert (x2), Tommy Marshall, Dave McKey.





Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Karl Flood (16) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (21) – 37pts c/back

3rd Place – Dave McKey (21) – 37 pts c/back

4th Place – Mike Ehlert (10) – 37 pts

5th Place – Peter Lacey (13) – 36 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – George Mueller – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Mike Tottenham – 21 pts





The number of handicap beating scores seems to show that this course is in very good condition now, with fairways looking green and having good run. The greens are, as you would expect here, playing truly and with pace.

Weather-wise, still a lot of pollution about but offset by a nice breeze that continued for all of the round, very comfortable.

Pattana offered us a special price of 1100 baht all-in and to show our appreciation, we will return for another round as an extra day to our schedule, this time a Monday, Feb.15.













